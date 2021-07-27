Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.62. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

