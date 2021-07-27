Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 245,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

