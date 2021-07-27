Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skillz.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.
SKLZ stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of -0.05.
In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 4,564.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.