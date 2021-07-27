Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

SKLZ stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of -0.05.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 4,564.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

