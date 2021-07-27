SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,057 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.