SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1,055.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 476,256 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Western Digital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

