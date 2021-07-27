SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

