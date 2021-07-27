SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

