SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNGO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

