SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $199.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $102.26 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

