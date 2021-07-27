Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $287,863,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $192.79 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

