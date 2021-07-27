Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,646 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

