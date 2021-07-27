Slow Capital Inc. Buys 245 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

