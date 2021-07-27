Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

