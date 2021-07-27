Slow Capital Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $78.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

