Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 2,635 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.04.

