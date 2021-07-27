Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.77%.
About Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.