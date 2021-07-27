Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

