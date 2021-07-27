SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Up 2.3%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 51,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 287,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $373.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

