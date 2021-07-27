Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

SOTK opened at $3.15 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.14.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.