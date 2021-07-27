Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 274.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. 119,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,138. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

