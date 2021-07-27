Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 274.06% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. 119,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,138. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
