SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.83. SOS shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 146,736 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25.

Get SOS alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 18,969.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.