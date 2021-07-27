South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

