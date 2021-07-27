Southwest Airlines Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.01.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

