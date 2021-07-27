Southwestern Energy (SWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.