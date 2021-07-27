SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Raised by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

