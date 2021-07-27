SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,035 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,400% compared to the typical volume of 269 put options.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 142,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,306. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

