SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,597 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31.

