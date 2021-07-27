Spectiv (SIG) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.00781921 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00130239 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.