Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce sales of $313.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.67 million and the lowest is $293.10 million. Spire posted sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of SR opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

