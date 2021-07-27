Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,522 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.52% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $780.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

