Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $261.80 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $317.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.63.
NYSE:SQ opened at $261.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $283.19.
In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,991 shares of company stock valued at $196,364,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
