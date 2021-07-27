Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $261.80 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $317.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.63.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $261.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,991 shares of company stock valued at $196,364,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.