Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 367.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

