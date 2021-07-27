Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

HEI opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.