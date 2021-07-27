Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 655,695 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 655,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 546.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 92,852 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 94.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at $26,972,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.76 million, a PE ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

