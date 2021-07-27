Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 72,273 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,273 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.