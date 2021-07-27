SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 363 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 363 ($4.74).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSPG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of SSP Group stock traded up GBX 3.06 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 249.56 ($3.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,268,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,420. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

