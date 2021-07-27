S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has a $29.63 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STBA. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.