Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCBFY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

