Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCBFY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.