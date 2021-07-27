State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 11,100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $205.30 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

