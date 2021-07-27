State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 3,991 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

NYSE:CLX opened at $185.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

