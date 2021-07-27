State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 12,936 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,206,000 after purchasing an additional 166,426 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 93.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,368,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

