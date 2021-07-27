State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 300 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.26% of Power Integrations worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

