State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after acquiring an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 284.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

