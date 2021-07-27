State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $196,817,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.55. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

