Stephens Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $124.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of TFII opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TFI International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

