Stephens Trims Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Insiders have sold a total of 131,379 shares of company stock worth $5,384,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.