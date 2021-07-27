Stephens Trims Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
FITB opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Insiders have sold a total of 131,379 shares of company stock worth $5,384,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
See Also: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.