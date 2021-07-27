Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report sales of $369.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.50 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $142.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $43.37. 858,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 181.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.