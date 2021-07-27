Stifel Financial Corp Buys 833 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after buying an additional 341,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after buying an additional 640,263 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,531.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

