Stifel Financial Corp Has $371,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares during the period.

FVC stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

