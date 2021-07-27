Stifel Financial Corp Has $392,000 Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MannKind were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $8,488,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,817.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 989,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 785,374 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,016.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 843,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 767,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 548,627 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNKD stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

