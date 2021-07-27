Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SF stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

